Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.32. 2,783,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.35 and its 200-day moving average is $231.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.