Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $138.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.41. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

