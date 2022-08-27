Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,599,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,339,000 after purchasing an additional 483,524 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

