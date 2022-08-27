Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.96)-($0.88) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $305.0-310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.71 million. Domo also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.23) EPS.

DOMO stock traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,989. The company has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. Domo has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Domo by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

