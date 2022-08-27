Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 65,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $989,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,920,426.40.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $15.45 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $620.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPG has been the topic of several research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.