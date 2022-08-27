Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.87

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNLMY shares. Investec upgraded Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,160 ($14.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
