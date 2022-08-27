DXdao (DXD) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,197.00

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $378.09 or 0.01889691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $18.65 million and $4,197.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00469753 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

