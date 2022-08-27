E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,600 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the July 31st total of 5,126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.9 days.

Shares of ENAKF remained flat at $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980. E.On has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

