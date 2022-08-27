Eagle Health Investments LP Acquires 150,002 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,002 shares during the period. Seagen makes up approximately 8.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.13% of Seagen worth $33,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Seagen by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $9.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.01. 4,257,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,411. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.57. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

