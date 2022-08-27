Eagle Health Investments LP Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 5.3% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.94. 1,589,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,795. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

