Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $159.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Eaton Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $141.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.24.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

