Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE ETG opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $22.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.