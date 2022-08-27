Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ETG opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

