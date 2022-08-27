Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.26. The stock had a trading volume of 660,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.