Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$133.00 and last traded at C$133.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$132.50.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$746.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.01.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.