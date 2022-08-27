Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFGSY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eiffage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage Price Performance

Shares of EFGSY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.62. 358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.