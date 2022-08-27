Elamachain (ELAMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $783.00

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $143,227.22 and approximately $783.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00087071 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

