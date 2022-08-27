Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Shares Up 1.3%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.49. 31,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 72,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Electra Battery Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELBM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

