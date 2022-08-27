Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of EKTAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. 71,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,285. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.01. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.