Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

