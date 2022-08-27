Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the July 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elkem ASA Trading Up 11.1 %

ELKEF traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $4.10. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ELKEF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Elkem ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

