Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $51.73 or 0.00258700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $40.43 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00099893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030032 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,062,091 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

