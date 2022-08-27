ELYSIA Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $192,468.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

