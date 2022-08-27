Elysian (ELS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $197,758.00

Elysian (ELS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $7.36 million and $197,758.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086708 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

