Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,654,000 after purchasing an additional 580,321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

