ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Down 0.4%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. 1,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.
ENB Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.
ENB Financial Company Profile
ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
