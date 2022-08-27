Enecuum Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $575,383.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085927 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,469,968 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enecuum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

