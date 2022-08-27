Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 15,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of UUUU opened at $7.04 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 14.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

