Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 1,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
Engine Gaming and Media Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.
Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile
Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.
Featured Stories
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Engine Gaming and Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine Gaming and Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.