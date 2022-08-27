Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 1,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Engine Gaming and Media Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

