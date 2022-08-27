ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Down 1.3%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €12.23 ($12.48) and last traded at €12.23 ($12.48). Approximately 7,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.39 ($12.64).

ENI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.71) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.83.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

