Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Kory James Wentworth Sells 1,551 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,551 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $21,993.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,781.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $38,078.81.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,600.00.

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

