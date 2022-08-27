Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$303.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.45 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of ENV traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. 260,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,793. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 260.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 36.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.