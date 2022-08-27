EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

EnWave Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWVCF remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. EnWave has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Get EnWave alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.