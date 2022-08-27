Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

ENZ opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,885.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 193,100 shares of company stock worth $426,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.8% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 288,805 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

