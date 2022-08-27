Enzyme (MLN) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Enzyme has a market cap of $49.49 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $24.28 or 0.00121547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,974.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00128424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,264 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,519 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.