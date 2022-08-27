Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

EL stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.74 and a 200-day moving average of $264.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.65.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,993 shares of company stock worth $6,725,947 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

