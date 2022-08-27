ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 36 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.80% of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

