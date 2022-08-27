ETHA Lend Reaches Market Capitalization of $156,391.15 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. ETHA Lend has a total market capitalization of $156,391.15 and approximately $314,148.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00128491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086675 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

