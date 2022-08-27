Etherparty (FUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $262,140.89

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $262,140.89 and approximately $16,968.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00128936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087382 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

