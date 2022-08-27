Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.0 days.

EUTLF remained flat at $8.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

