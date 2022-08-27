Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ES stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

