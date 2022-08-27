Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Stock Price Up 6%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 61,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.