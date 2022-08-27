Exeedme Reaches 1-Day Volume of $381,968.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $381,968.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00826288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

