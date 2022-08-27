F3Logic LLC Acquires 2,373 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

NYSE PG opened at $142.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $340.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock valued at $41,041,464. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

