F3Logic LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,395,000 after buying an additional 5,120,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of MDYV stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
