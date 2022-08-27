F3Logic LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after buying an additional 947,357 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after buying an additional 142,145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.