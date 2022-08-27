F3Logic LLC Invests $346,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $33.16 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.34.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.