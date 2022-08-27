F3Logic LLC Purchases 3,045 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.99 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

