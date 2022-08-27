F3Logic LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $162.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average is $199.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

