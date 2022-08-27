F3Logic LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,746,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

