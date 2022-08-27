F3Logic LLC Sells 18,939 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 434.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.30. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

